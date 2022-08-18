Harbour Master captain: Brawl with Grenada athlete ‘blown out of proportion’

Entornointeligente.com /

Four Trinida­di­ans con­vict­ed in Grena­da for the as­sault of na­tion­al ath­lete An­der­son Pe­ters, have each been fined $5,500 East­ern Caribbean (EC) or just un­der TT$14,000 each.

The four, deck­hand John Alexan­der, 55, sailor Mikhail John, 35, cap­tain Noel Coop­er, 42 and sailor Sheon Jack, 28, plead­ed guilty to caus­ing griev­ous harm to Pe­ters and caus­ing harm to his broth­er, Kid­don, when they ap­peared in the St Georges’ Mag­is­trates Court on Mon­day.

Their sen­tenc­ing was de­layed un­til yes­ter­day and all four were spared jail time. Their fines and le­gal fees were paid by their em­ploy­ers and by noon, they were re­leased from po­lice cus­tody.

Hours lat­er, cap­tain Noel Coop­er spoke to Guardian Me­dia in an ex­clu­sive in­ter­view from his quar­ters on the Har­bour Mas­ter about the in­ci­dent.

On Au­gust 10, the Har­bour Mas­ter and its crew was in Grena­da for one week and sched­uled to re­turn to Trinidad lat­er that night, af­ter two back-to-back events.

«What took place was some­thing com­mon, be­cause with this type of en­vi­ron­ment, any type of en­vi­ron­ment where you have al­co­hol in­volved, you have per­sons who would be­have in a hos­tile man­ner, in an ag­gres­sive man­ner,» Coop­er said yes­ter­day.

But he said while push­back from guests on the ves­sel was some­thing he and his crew were ac­cus­tomed to, on this oc­ca­sion it turned out to be much more im­pact­ful than they could have pre­dict­ed.

Coop­er said af­ter dock­ing the ves­sel, the crew was prepar­ing for an­oth­er event when they re­alised Pe­ters and his friends were still on board.

«These in­di­vid­u­als were asked re­peat­ed­ly, it was al­most as if we had to beg them to de­part the ves­sel. How­ev­er, they weren’t too pleased with that. State­ments were made, slurs, ex­ple­tives, they at­tacked our na­tion­al­i­ty,» Coop­er al­leged.

But what seemed to be noth­ing more than a bar­rage of in­sults against the crew soon turned phys­i­cal.

«It start­ed with me be­ing as­sault­ed by who turned out to be An­der­son Pe­ters and, of course, nat­u­ral­ly, my crew see­ing that, they rushed to my de­fence. It wasn’t just Mr An­der­son, but he had some oth­er per­sons with him as well, it just turned in­to a brawl at that point,» Coop­er claimed.

Al­though com­men­ta­tors on so­cial me­dia have been bash­ing the crew for not con­tact­ing the po­lice to pre­vent the brawl, Coop­er said they sim­ply did not get a chance to do so be­cause «the in­ci­dent un­fold­ed very quick­ly.»

He said even if Pe­ters and his group want­ed to at­tend the sec­ond event, they would still have had to dis­em­bark be­fore board­ing again.

But de­spite all that hap­pened in the days fol­low­ing the in­ci­dent, Coop­er said he bears no ill will to­ward Pe­ters.

He has even re­con­sid­ered his ear­li­er de­ci­sion to bring pri­vate crim­i­nal charges for as­sault against Pe­ters.

«It was un­for­tu­nate what took place, to me it was just a brawl, big men got in­to a fight and it was blown out of pro­por­tion. It was a les­son learnt not just for the oth­er side I’m guess­ing, but for sure it was a les­son learnt for me and my crew … I have since had a change of heart, every­thing worked out well, thanks be to God. Let by­gones be by­gones,» Coop­er said.

He was al­so re­lieved that de­spite the anger com­ing from Grena­di­ans, he and his crew were treat­ed well while in cus­tody at the St Paul’s Po­lice Sta­tion.

Now, Coop­er is look­ing for­ward to re­turn­ing home.

But he can­not say when that would be, nor could he give an up­date on the civ­il mat­ter be­ing brought against him, the crew and the own­er of the Har­bour Mas­ter, Adri­an Scoon.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

