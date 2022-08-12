Harbour Master arrested as part of civil proceedings

Entornointeligente.com /

by Linda Straker

Warrant of arrest on Harbour Master under Civil Procedures Rules (CPR) Part 70 Officially seized as part of a civil lawsuit and cannot be removed from present location Ship not to be cleared for sailing until instructed by Supreme Court Acting Registrar Derrick Sylvester, legal counsel for 2 of the men who were allegedly assaulted by the crew of the party boat Harbour Master, filed and executed a warrant of arrest on the vessel as of Friday, 12 August 2022 using Civil Procedures Rules (CPR) Part 70.

The section of the CPR focuses on Admiralty Proceedings.

According to official court documents sent to the Chief Immigration Officer, the Grenada Ports Authority, and Comptroller of Customs, the ship should not be cleared for sailing until they individually received instructions from the Acting Registrar of the Supreme Court. The arrest of the ship means that it cannot be removed from its present location.

Documents from the Court further show that the boat is a passenger vessel owned by Tall Ship (Barbados) Inc. Due to the arrest warrant, the ship is officially seized as part of a civil lawsuit involving citizens Anderson and Kiddon Peters, and not an act of the State or State agencies.

Anderson is Grenada’s gold javelin medalist at the recent World Championship. Kiddon is his brother who serves as a member of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF). The two were patrons onboard the vessel for a special fete cruise last Wednesday evening when a brawl broke out.

Police are yet to share details on what was the source of the fracas while the ship was berthed in the waters of the Carenage, preparing for a second cruise later that evening. Videos circulating on social media show the men being assaulted by crew members.

Anderson was thrown into the water and had to be rescued. He and his brother, along with others in their company received medical attention for injuries.

As of Friday evening, police were yet to disclose if charges were filed on any of the crew members.

