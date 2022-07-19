Happy 102nd birthday Ms. Viola Blackman

Entornointeligente.com /

The fol­low­ing is a press re­lease from the Min­istry of So­cial De­vel­op­ment:

«Put God first in every­thing» – words of ad­vice to the younger gen­er­a­tion from cen­te­nar­i­an Ms. Vi­o­la Black­man. Ms. Black­man cel­e­brat­ed her 102nd birth­day on Ju­ly 17th, 2022. Ac­cord­ing to the coun­try’s lat­est cen­te­nar­i­an, prayers and hard work are the keys to a long and ful­fill­ing life.

Ms. Black­man marked the oc­ca­sion with a small cel­e­bra­tion at her Pe­tit Bourg home. Join­ing the cel­e­bra­tion were Ms. Crys­tal Fe­lix and Ms. Nyi­i­da An­drews of the Di­vi­sion of Age­ing who pre­sent­ed Ms. Black­man with her Cer­tifi­cate of Ho­n­our and Achieve­ment which she read out loud­ly and proud­ly with­out her glass­es. Ms. Black­man al­so re­ceived a ham­per cour­tesy of the Na­tion­al Agri­cul­tur­al Mar­ket­ing and De­vel­op­ment Cor­po­ra­tion (NAMDE­V­CO) and a birth­day cake from the Kiss Bak­ing Com­pa­ny.

Ms. Black­man told rep­re­sen­ta­tives that she grew up in San Pe­dro, a small vil­lage off of Rio Claro that had no elec­tric­i­ty, or run­ning wa­ter, and where the train was the on­ly mode of trans­porta­tion. Ms. Black­man said the world has now changed with easy ac­cess to trans­porta­tion, com­mu­ni­ca­tion, elec­tric­i­ty, and run­ning wa­ter.

Ms. Black­man fur­ther stat­ed that the most im­por­tant event of her life is when she, to­geth­er with the An­gli­can Bish­op and Fa­ther William James Pat­ter­son gave the salute at an is­land-wide brigade that com­prised over eight hun­dred (800) brigadiers. This is a mo­ment she says she will nev­er for­get.

The for­mer pre-school own­er and su­per­vi­sor at the St. Mary’s Chil­dren’s Home in Tacarigua now spend her days singing hymns and prais­ing God, watch­ing re­li­gious ser­vices, and keep­ing cur­rent with the news. She al­so en­joys tak­ing her quick naps. She fur­ther not­ed that de­spite los­ing both her legs, her sec­ond surgery be­ing at the age of nine­ty-nine, she is hap­py that she is still able to keep her bois­ter­ous per­son­al­i­ty.

The Min­istry of So­cial De­vel­op­ment and Fam­i­ly Ser­vices was pleased to ho­n­our our lat­est cen­te­nar­i­an and en­cour­age fam­i­ly and loved ones, Mem­bers of Par­lia­ment, Lo­cal Gov­ern­ment rep­re­sen­ta­tives, friends, and neigh­bours to salute our na­tion’s cen­te­nar­i­ans by reg­is­ter­ing for the Pro­gramme.

Per­sons may vis­it the Min­istry’s web­site at www.so­cial.gov.tt and com­plete the on­line form or print a down­load­able form for com­ple­tion. Com­plet­ed forms may be dropped off at the near­est So­cial Wel­fare Of­fice or emailed to the Di­vi­sion of Age­ing at [email protected]­cial.gov.tt. For more in­for­ma­tion, per­sons may con­tact the Di­vi­sion of Age­ing at 623 – 2608; Ext 2001 to 2009 or 800-OPIC (6742).

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

