Happy 102nd birthday Ms. Viola Blackman

The following is a press release from the Ministry of Social Development:
«Put God first in everything» – words of advice to the younger generation from centenarian Ms. Viola Blackman. Ms. Blackman celebrated her 102nd birthday on July 17th, 2022. According to the country’s latest centenarian, prayers and hard work are the keys to a long and fulfilling life.
Ms. Blackman marked the occasion with a small celebration at her Petit Bourg home. Joining the celebration were Ms. Crystal Felix and Ms. Nyiida Andrews of the Division of Ageing who presented Ms. Blackman with her Certificate of Honour and Achievement which she read out loudly and proudly without her glasses. Ms. Blackman also received a hamper courtesy of the National Agricultural Marketing and Development Corporation (NAMDEVCO) and a birthday cake from the Kiss Baking Company.
Ms. Blackman told representatives that she grew up in San Pedro, a small village off of Rio Claro that had no electricity, or running water, and where the train was the only mode of transportation. Ms. Blackman said the world has now changed with easy access to transportation, communication, electricity, and running water.
Ms. Blackman further stated that the most important event of her life is when she, together with the Anglican Bishop and Father William James Patterson gave the salute at an island-wide brigade that comprised over eight hundred (800) brigadiers. This is a moment she says she will never forget.
The former pre-school owner and supervisor at the St. Mary’s Children’s Home in Tacarigua now spend her days singing hymns and praising God, watching religious services, and keeping current with the news. She also enjoys taking her quick naps. She further noted that despite losing both her legs, her second surgery being at the age of ninety-nine, she is happy that she is still able to keep her boisterous personality.
The Ministry of Social Development and Family Services was pleased to honour our latest centenarian and encourage family and loved ones, Members of Parliament, Local Government representatives, friends, and neighbours to salute our nation’s centenarians by registering for the Programme.
Persons may visit the Ministry’s website at www.social.gov.tt and complete the online form or print a downloadable form for completion. Completed forms may be dropped off at the nearest Social Welfare Office or emailed to the Division of Ageing at [email protected]cial.gov.tt. For more information, persons may contact the Division of Ageing at 623 – 2608; Ext 2001 to 2009 or 800-OPIC (6742).
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian