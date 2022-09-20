Hanover Western MP reports progress in repairing roads

Entornointeligente.com /

Member of Parliament for Hanover Western Tamika Davis has reported progress in the rehabilitation of a number of roadways in her constituency which she said had been in a state of disrepair for almost a generation.

In her contribution to the State of the Constituency Debate in Parliament Tuesday afternoon, Davis said that many were surprised at the work she has accomplished in repairing bad roads.

The first time member of parliament said that approximately one kilometre of roadway from Middlesex to McLaren Gate was rehabilitated at a cost of $15.37 million.

Approximately 800 metres of roadway from Dias to Davis Cove was rehabilitated at a cost of $15.33 million, Davis said.

She told her parliamentary colleagues that another 750 metres of roadway from Bachelors Hall to St Simon along the Lances River to Haughton Court main road in the Lucea division, was rehabilitated at a cost of $13.69 million.

