Hanover Man Charged In Relation To Fatal Stabbing

The police have charged a man who is implicated in a fatal stabbing on the Central Flat main road in Dias, Hanover a week ago. Twenty-three-year-old Ojay Calvin, who is from Cessnock in Green Island, Hanover, has been charged with the death of 24-year-old Nicholas Nevers, who was a resident of the parish. According to a report from the Lucea Police, about 11:20 on the morning of August 22, Mr. Nevers was standing on the Central Flat main road when Mr. Calvin drove up on a motorcycle. He allegedly attacked Mr. Nevers and stabbed him with a sharp object before escaping. Mr. Nevers was pronounced dead at hospital. Mr. Calvin was later arrested.

