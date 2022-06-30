Hamilton strikes again

Entornointeligente.com /

NICHOLAS HAMILTON turned in another super-sub performance in the Jamaica Premier League (JPL) semi-finals, following up his wonder strike in the first leg with a crafty 84th-minute goal in the second on Wednesday at Sabina Park to earn Harbour View a 1-1 draw and a 2-1 aggregate win to book a place in Sunday’s final.

Shaquille Bradford fired Waterhouse in front and levelled the tie on the stroke of halftime.

However, Hamilton would have the last word as he wormed his way past a host of defenders before finding a way past Kemar Foster in goal.

«Coming back after my overseas stint, my aim is to get into the final and try to get a move overseas again. I came out here today (Wednesday) knowing I had to get into the final. Waterhouse is the team I score the most goals against in the Premier League, and I haven’t had a good season, so the plan was to come into the semi-final and step up big against this Waterhouse team,» Hamilton told The Gleaner .

He said even though he was being hassled by three defenders, he kept his cool until he found the opening to strike.

