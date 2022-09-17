Hallgrimsson hopes for cooperation from Blake

Entornointeligente.com /

Jamaican football’s new era under Heimir Hallgrimsson will begin with captain Andre Blake after all, with the hope that a new dynamic can be built and maintained.

Hallgrimsson announced that the 31-year-old goalkeeper has been included in the Reggae Boyz squad to face Argentina on September 27 during yesterday’s press conference to introduce him as the new head coach. Hallgrimsson’s four-year deal will see the 55-year-old Icelander have a chance to make an immediate impact from the sidelines against the two-time world champions.

Blake was initially left out of the extended 29-man squad that was released on Monday, with posts circulating on social media suggesting that he was paying the price for comments regarding the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF). On September 9, Blake responded to a comment regarding the possible candidates for the next permanent head coach saying that «a new head coach with the same federation will probably equal the same results».

Making his first directive as head coach, Hallgrimsson said that he discussed the matter with Blake, resulting in his inclusion declaring the matter closed.

«In the press, there has been a lot written about Andre Blake, the captain of the team. For me, it is in the best-case scenario a little bit embarrassing. But I can tell you here we had a talk and the case is settled. He is in the squad,» Hallgrimsson said.

