Hallgrimsson era opens with 3-0 defeat to Argentina

Entornointeligente.com /

HEIMIR HALLGRIMSSON’S baptism of fire as new national senior men’s head coach against Argentina came with a defeat but also with more insights about what he has to work with as he plots a course for the next World Cup qualifying cycle.

Argentina defeated the Reggae Boyz 3-0 in their international friendly at Red Bull Arena in New Jersey, thanks to goals from Julian Alvarez in the 13th minute and a brace from Lionel Messi in the 86th and 89th. Argentina were playing their game before the 2022 World Cup begins in November.

As expected, national goalkeeper and captain, Andre Blake started for his new head coach and was part of a lineup that featured the majority of the core players from the last World Cup qualifying campaign.

There was a return for Daniel Johnson, who played in his first game since January when Jamaica lost to Mexico in World Cup qualifying. West Ham’s Michail Antonio was also starting in his first game since February when they lost 1-0 to Costa Rica.

Jamaica under Hallgrimsson got what was expected from Argentina with their possession and pressing game causing multiple problems. Blake was required to make a save from Giovanni Lo Celso in the first five minutes of the contest, a prelude to what would become a constant theme throughout the first half.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com