Halledeen And Simpson Victorious On US Circuit

Inform Jamaican jockey Robert «Hard Ball» Halledeen recorded his first victory at Mountainenr Race Track in West Virginia and his 13th win of the season on the US circuit on Wednesday. Halledeen who had one mount on the 8 race programme, guided home the 1-2 favourite Warrior’s Dream to a runaway victory in the 7th event. The race was a Starter Allowance contest for 3 year olds and up over a mile for a purse of $14,200.

Meanwhile, another Jamaican rider, Jason Simpson, was also victorious in West Virginia, riding win number 15 of the campaign.

Simpson won race number 3 at Charles Town aboard the 9-5 shot Church Key over 4-and-a-half-furlongs for optional claiming fillies and mares. The race had a purse of $20,600.

