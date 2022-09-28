Entornointeligente.com /

Florence Duperval Guillaume, Former Acting Prime Minister of Haiti. A Haitian national, Florence Duperval Guillaume, has been widely tipped to become the new Director General of the Pan Amerian Health Organisation (PAHO) when elections are held on Wednesday.

That position is currently held by Dominican Dr. Carissa Etienne.

Health officials from around the world are currently attending PAHO’s 30th Pan American Sanitary Conference from September 26-30 and the election of a new PAHO director will be a highlight of the meeting.

Dr. Florence Duperval Guillaume, Haitiâs former Acting Prime Minister and former Minister of Public Health and Population, has been named as a candidate for the position.

The other five candidates hail from Colombia, Panama, Mexico, Brazil, and Uruguay.

PAHO stated that the detailed curriculum vitae presented by each candidate and letters of nomination have been sent to PAHO member states, participating states, as well as associate members.

They said the election will be done by secret ballot and the candidate who receives the majority of the votes from member states will be elected

Dr. Etienne had been elected for a second term as the PAHO director in 2017, during the 29th Pan American Sanitary Conference. She began her second five-year term on February 1, 2018.

According to PAHO, its Pan American Sanitary Conference is the organizationâs highest decision-making body, meeting every five years to determine general policies of the organization to improve the health and well-being of the population in the region.

Dominicaâs President Charles Savarin will be among the speakers on the opening day, as well as Dr. Etienne.

During the week-long conference, several reports will be presented and discussed, according to PAHO, including the Strategy and Plan of Action on Psychoactive Substance Use and Public Health and the Plan of Action to Reduce the Harmful Use of Alcohol.

