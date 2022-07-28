Haiti gang wars intensify as armed men set church on fire

Entornointeligente.com /

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Heavy gunfire echoed throughout downtown Port-au-Prince on Wednesday as suspected gang members set a church on fire and tried to kill their opponents in a bid to gain control over more territory.

The intense fighting erupted just blocks from the government’s National Palace and Haiti’s National Penitentiary, where hungry prisoners tried to revolt because they thought gang members were coming to release them, Government Commissioner Jacques Lafontant told The Associated Press.

«There is no mutiny or invasion,» he said, adding that police are trying to stabilise the area.

«With the weak equipment and lack of resources for them to fight back, that could take a couple of days.»

The once bustling downtown area of Port-au-Prince has become increasingly dangerous and deserted as violence escalates between a gang coalition known as G9 that is trying to seize control of the area from other gangs.

