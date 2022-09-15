Haiti Announces Increased Fuel Prices Amid Protests

Entornointeligente.com /

Haiti yesterday announced increased prices for fuel even as protesters took to the streets throughout the capital with rocks, burning tyres, and metal gates, crippling traffic.

The actions of the protestors forced schools and businesses, including banks, to shut down.

The government said it decided on the new prices following the withdrawal of the petroleum products subsidy.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Ariel Henry, in a national address, indicated that fuel prices would be adjusted, saying that the government could no longer afford significant subsidies.

