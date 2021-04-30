Hainan duty-free shops to offer 1 million vouchers

Entornointeligente.com / A tourist shops at a duty-free store in Hainan province. [Photo by Meng Zhongde/for China Daily] As part of a series of sales promotions in May, all nine duty-free shops in southern China’s tourism island Hainan plan to offer 1 million consumption vouchers in May, according to a report from Business Daily of the International Tourism Island on Friday, citing sources from the provincial department of commerce.

All nine duty-free shops in Hainan, including Sanya CDF Mall and Haikou Guanlan Lake Duty Free Shopping City, will offer 1 million consumption vouchers with a total value exceeding 50 million yuan ($7.73 million) from May 1 to 31, the report said.

These vouchers, which will be handed out in sets worth 865 yuan each, can be used to purchase a wide range of commodities at the duty-free shops, such as perfume and cosmetics, drinks and beverages, glasses, jewelry and watches, electronic products, toys, apparel and bags.

Electronic vouchers can be received via the Mashangbanshi app, an e-platform for government and life services in Hainan, or the Mashangbanshi mini program on the WeChat and Alipay apps.

The first China International Consumer Products Expo will be held from May 7 to 10 in Haikou, Hainan province, with more than 1,300 overseas brands participating.

This year’s national consumption promotion month, which also starts on May 1, includes a wide range of events and activities in different places across the country and will promote consumption of various products and services online and offline.

LINK ORIGINAL: Chinadaily

Entornointeligente.com