Hadeed pleads guilty to hiring hitman to kill former girlfriend’s lover

Trinida­di­an Ryan Hadeed, 43, has plead­ed guilty in a US Court to send­ing $10,000 via the Unit­ed States Postal Ser­vice to have his ex-girl­friend’s new lover killed.

Ac­cord­ing to a news re­lease from the U.S. At­tor­ney’s Of­fice for the South­ern Dis­trict of Flori­da, Hadeed en­tered a guilty plea on Wednes­day, Ju­ly 27.

In Sep­tem­ber 2021, he re­port­ed­ly mailed a let­ter to a hit man say­ing, «I need some­one elim­i­nat­ed. I’ve been told you can arrange that. $10,000 all in cash and up­front. Per­son lo­cat­ed in Tam­pa.»

Hadeed al­leged­ly sent three let­ters with in­struc­tions and told the in­tend­ed hit man to sig­nal ac­cep­tance by mark­ing sheets of pa­per on a store­front win­dow.

On No­vem­ber 10, 2021, Hadeed re­port­ed­ly sent the in­tend­ed hit man $10,000, pic­tures of the per­son he want­ed killed, the vic­tim’s ad­dress, sched­ule, and a dead­line for the mur­der.

Ev­i­dence was un­cov­ered dur­ing a sec­ondary cus­toms in­spec­tion of Hadeed when he came back to the Unit­ed States from an in­ter­na­tion­al trip, ac­cord­ing to the U.S. At­tor­ney’s Of­fice. He was re­port­ed­ly ar­rest­ed, and a case was filed against him in De­cem­ber 2021.

Hadeed’s for­mer girl­friend’s lover and in­tend­ed vic­tim is still alive, the U.S. At­tor­ney’s Of­fice said.

Hadeed is sched­uled to be sen­tenced on Oc­to­ber 26 and faces up to 10 years in fed­er­al prison and a $250,000 fine.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

