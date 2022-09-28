Gymnastics anyone? Nishida’s flexible schedule offers classes to adults

Entornointeligente.com /

You hear the terms ‘jumping off the beam’, ‘working the floor’, and ‘flipping off the bars’ and think, ‘There’s no way that I can fulfil my dreams of doing gymnastics as an adult.’ Well, we are here to tell you that nothing is impossible.

The Gleaner Lifestyle team visited the home of Nishida’s Gymnastics, where the sport is taught recreationally to adults. Located on Shortwood Road in Kingston, with other branches on Hope Road, in Clarendon, Manchester, and St James, the academy is home to some of the best gymnasts in Jamaica. While the focus is traditionally evident on honing the skills of the youth, the gym also offers adult classes for beginners.

«We teach three days per week: Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, in the evening. During the hour-and-a-half class, we do a lot of conditioning exercises. By that I mean, focusing on the core and building strength in both the legs and the arms. If we’re trying to do skills on the bars, we have to go through this stage first. We usually warm up first and go on the trampoline as well, then conditioning, then the events,» Daniel Williams, a trainer at the academy, explained.

These events include floor, vault and bars. But they’ve broken away from the gender stereotype to teach male events, such as parallel bars and the rings. «We’re not trying to limit you. We try to make it fun and get you to experience as much as possible,» he said. The adult class is taught similarly to the preschoolers and the juniors.

So what are some of the benefits of doing gymnastics? According to Williams, it helps to keep you in shape, builds reflexes, assists the coordination of the body, increases flexibility, and improves your strength (both mentally and physically) as well as your focus. Additionally, it makes you a more disciplined individual, because you have to be committed to the cause, and the sport also boosts your confidence level.

