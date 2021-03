Guyanese Doctor, Two Nurses Suspended After Woman And Baby Die During Delivery

Guyana's Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony has confirmed that the doctor and two nurses involved in a delivery which resulted in the death of a 31-year-old woman and her baby have been suspended. He says an investigation found the team was negligent. The baby died last Friday at the New Amsterdam Hospital, while the mother, Vanessa Lewis-Sahadeo, died at the Georgetown Public Hospital. Dr. Anthony said there would be follow-up actions, which would be announced later. Mrs. Lewis-Sahadeo was admitted to the New Amsterdam Hospital on February 22 and underwent an emergency C-section to deliver her fourth child on February 26. She was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital and died later that day.

