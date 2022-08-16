Guyana’s President begins State Visit to T&T tomorrow

Entornointeligente.com /

Guyana’s Pres­i­dent Dr Mo­hamed Ir­faan Ali will start a State Vis­it to T&T to­mor­row.

Ali will ar­rive in T&T at 4:25 pm Wednes­day.

On Thurs­day he will lay a wreath at the Ceno­taph of Memo­r­i­al Park, Port-of-Spain at 10:35 am be­fore head­ing to the Diplo­mat­ic Cen­tre for a pri­vate cour­tesy call with Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th Row­ley at 10:50 am.

A news con­fer­ence will fol­low at 1.30 pm.

The list of events for Fri­day and Sat­ur­day has not yet been re­leased.

Pres­i­dent Ali will leave T&T on Sun­day at 11 am.

