Guyana’s President begins State Visit to T&T tomorrow

Guyana’s President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali will start a State Visit to T&T tomorrow.
Ali will arrive in T&T at 4:25 pm Wednesday.
On Thursday he will lay a wreath at the Cenotaph of Memorial Park, Port-of-Spain at 10:35 am before heading to the Diplomatic Centre for a private courtesy call with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley at 10:50 am.
A news conference will follow at 1.30 pm.
The list of events for Friday and Saturday has not yet been released.
President Ali will leave T&T on Sunday at 11 am.
