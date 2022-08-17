Guyana’s President arrives in T&T on State Visit

Guyana’s President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has arrived in Trinidad and Tobago for an official State Visit that will run until Sunday.
Ali arrived at the Piarco International Airport with his wife Arya and son Zayd at 4.25 pm aboard a Guyana Airways aircraft.
He was greeted by Acting President Christine Kangaloo, Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne, T&T’s High Commissioner Conrad Enill and other Government officials.
He was welcomed by a military guard of honour which he was invited to inspect before he departed the airport to pay a courtesy call on the Acting President.
On Thursday President Ali will lay a wreath at the Cenotaph of Memorial Park, Port-of-Spain at 10:35 am before heading to the Diplomatic Centre for a private courtesy call with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley at 10:50 am.
A news conference will follow at 1.30 pm.
President Ali will leave T&T on Sunday at 11 am.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian