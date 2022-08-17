Guyana’s President arrives in T&T on State Visit

Entornointeligente.com /

Guyana’s Pres­i­dent Dr Mo­hamed Ir­faan Ali has ar­rived in Trinidad and To­ba­go for an of­fi­cial State Vis­it that will run un­til Sun­day.

Ali ar­rived at the Pi­ar­co In­ter­na­tion­al Air­port with his wife Arya and son Za­yd at 4.25 pm aboard a Guyana Air­ways air­craft.

He was greet­ed by Act­ing Pres­i­dent Chris­tine Kan­ga­loo, For­eign Af­fairs Min­is­ter Dr Amery Browne, T&T’s High Com­mis­sion­er Con­rad Enill and oth­er Gov­ern­ment of­fi­cials.

He was wel­comed by a mil­i­tary guard of ho­n­our which he was in­vit­ed to in­spect be­fore he de­part­ed the air­port to pay a cour­tesy call on the Act­ing Pres­i­dent.

On Thurs­day Pres­i­dent Ali will lay a wreath at the Ceno­taph of Memo­r­i­al Park, Port-of-Spain at 10:35 am be­fore head­ing to the Diplo­mat­ic Cen­tre for a pri­vate cour­tesy call with Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th Row­ley at 10:50 am.

A news con­fer­ence will fol­low at 1.30 pm.

Pres­i­dent Ali will leave T&T on Sun­day at 11 am.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com