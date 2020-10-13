Guyana, T&T, Bahamas Record More COVID-19 Deaths

Entornointeligente.com /

Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago as well as the Bahamas registered deaths from COVID-19 over the last 24 hours, while the authorities in Belize warned that ongoing transmission within families is a key factor driving the virus in that country. The Ministry of Health in Guyana said two persons, who tested positive for COVID-19 died. The death toll is now at 106. Guyana now has 3,521 cases of COVID-19 after 52 new cases were recorded. In the Bahamas, there are 108 confirmed deaths from COVID-19. There have been 5,163 cases of the virus. Trinidad and Tobago is reporting two new deaths from the virus, bringing its total to 92. There are 5,116 positive cases of the virus. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health in Belize reported 38 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, moving the tally to 2,569. There have been 37 deaths.

Entornointeligente.com