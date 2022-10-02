Guyana slashes gasolene, diesel prices

Entornointeligente.com /

The Guyana government has slashed the cost of gasolene and diesel from the Guyana Oil Company Limited (GUYOIL) in a bid to bring further relief to consumers across the country.

In a statement on Saturday, the Ministry of Finance said that the price of gasolene will be reduced by 20 percent and the price of diesel will be slashed by 15 percent.

These changes are expected to start taking effect as early as Sunday.

According to the finance ministry, during the first half of 2022, global oil prices surged more than 50 percent, increasing from US$77 per barrel at the end December 2021 to US$120 in June of this year, having risen as high as US$137 per barrel primarily as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

«The impact of the dramatic increases in oil prices was significant and given the interconnected nature of the global economy, translated into higher cost of landing fuel in Guyana,» said the ministry.

