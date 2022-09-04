Guyana projected to earn US$1.1 billion from oil production

Entornointeligente.com /

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, CMC – The Government of Guyana says the country is expected to earn US$1.1 billion from the energy sector this year.

This was disclosed in the mid-year report from the Ministry of Finance.

The profit is expected from 13 lifts as its entitlement from the ExxonMobil-led consortium due to the Russia-Ukraine war, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL).

The report states that Guyana is forecast to still receive 13 lifts of profit oil from the Stabroek Block this year, but the country was poised to cash in on higher world oil prices as a result of the conflict.

«With the price of crude oil ballooning after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, NRF deposits are now projected to be 32.5 percent higher than the US$957.6 million projected at the time of preparing Budget 2022,» the report states.

