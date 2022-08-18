Guyana President Ali starts T&T visit

Guyana President Dr Irfaan Ali will be casting his gaze at the new vision for agriculture in Trinidad and Tobago and across the region while here for the next few days.
Ali, who arrived in the country yesterday, will not only be assessing the agriculture sector but also the potential for growth and development.
Guyana is responsible for agriculture in Caricom’s quasi-cabinet.
Yesterday’s heat only added further warmth to the welcoming of Dr Ali’s delegation for their official state visit to Trinidad and Tobago.
Lining the tarmac of the south terminal at Piarco International Airport were members of the Defence Force, Regiment, Coast Guard, Air Guard and Defence Force Reserves, who greeted Ali and his delegates with a ceremonial guard of honour.
A 21-gun salute also added to the flair of the ceremony.
Acting President Christine Kangaloo and Government Ministers received Ali, who is expected to participate in the Agri Investment Forum and Expo, and his family.
Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne described the relationship between both nations as positive and looked forward to deepening ties.
The Agri Investment Forum Expo 2 runs from August 19-21 at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port-of-Spain. It is aimed at transforming agriculture through innovation and investment.
Additionally, it seeks to revolutionise the agricultural sector in T&T and by extension, across Caricom member states. Emphasis will be placed on the use of technology to modernise current agricultural practices, increase efficiency and improve safety across the sector.
President Ali was scheduled to attend a function at President’s House, St Ann’s, last evening, and he will lay a wreath at Memorial Park in Port-of-Spain, before meeting with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley today.
Before he left for Trinidad earlier, Ali told Guyana media that Dr Rowley had signalled an interest in joining the proposed South American natural gas energy corridor, also known as the Arco Norte.
«The Prime Minister and I, in our discussion, discussed this and the Prime Minister has expressed Trinidad’s willingness to work with Guyana and Suriname in the development of our gas resource and look at other opportunities in the energy sector,» Ali was reported as saying before his departure from Guyana.
Suriname, Guyana and Brazil are forging ahead with the Arco Norte project, which proposes to build a pipeline to supply gas to a massive Brazilian electricity generation facility.
Ali also said the talks with Rowley in T&T are expected to focus on integrating the manufacturing sectors, industrial development, agriculture and food systems of the countries.
