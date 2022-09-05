Guyana expects billion-dollar oil earnings this year

Entornointeligente.com /

By BERT WILKIN­SON

GEORGE­TOWN, Guyana (AP) — Guyana is like­ly to earn more than $1 bil­lion this year from its pro­duc­tion share of off­shore oil ex­ports — more than it will gar­ner from gold, baux­ite, tim­ber or any oth­er sec­tor, the cen­tral bank said Mon­day.

The pro­duc­tion shar­ing agree­ment with Amer­i­can Exxon­Mo­bil, Hess Oil of the U.S. and Chi­na’s Na­tion­al Off­shore Oil Com­pa­ny will give the coun­try an es­ti­mat­ed $1.1 bil­lion from the 13 mil­lion bar­rels of oil it is en­ti­tled to this year, cen­tral bank Gov­er­nor Gob­ind Gan­ga told The As­so­ci­at­ed Press.

The small South Amer­i­can na­tion, which hosts the head­quar­ters of the 15-na­tion Caribbean Com­mu­ni­ty, be­came an oil pro­duc­er in 2019 when Exxon lift­ed the first batch of oil from the seabed — four years af­ter it had an­nounced a mas­sive find about 120 miles off­shore Guyana.

The con­sor­tium has al­ready drilled more than 30 suc­cess­ful wells, main­ly from its Liza Field in the Stabroek Block. Cur­rent pro­duc­tion is about 350,000 bar­rels per day but this is ex­pect­ed to more than dou­ble when two oth­er oil fields come on stream in the next three years, Exxon has said.

Un­til oil pro­duc­tion be­gan, gold and rice ex­ports had dom­i­nat­ed the coun­try’s for­eign ex­change earn­ings. With glob­al pe­tro­le­um prices high, the coun­try ex­pects to en­joy a wind­fall both from di­rect oil sales and the mas­sive sup­port sys­tem for the in­dus­try, in­clud­ing the con­struc­tion of on­shore fa­cil­i­ties.

«This is his­tor­i­cal­ly the largest amount of rev­enue we will earn from any sin­gle sec­tor this year. This is very ob­vi­ous with the price of oil to­day,» Gan­ga said. Fi­nance Min­is­ter Ash­ni Singh re­cent­ly pro­ject­ed that gross do­mes­tic prod­uct would grow by 56% this year, by far the fastest pace in the hemi­sphere.

The 2015 an­nounce­ment by Exxon that it had found some of the world’s light­est crude oil has trig­gered a rush by most of the ma­jor pro­duc­ers, with Rep­sol of Spain, Tul­low oil of the Unit­ed King­dom and sev­er­al oth­ers ei­ther buy­ing in­to ex­ist­ing oil blocks or ne­go­ti­at­ing their own.

Com­mer­cial oil and gas de­posits have been dis­cov­ered in two ad­di­tion­al blocks neigh­bor­ing Exxon’s, while com­pa­nies neigh­bor­ing Suri­name have al­so found large quan­ti­ties of oil and gas in the basin that the U.S. Ge­o­log­i­cal Sur­vey says con­tains at least 16 bil­lion bar­rels of oil.

