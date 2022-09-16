Guyana: EU Cutting Funding As Oil Revenues Rise

Entornointeligente.com /

Guyana’s burgeoning oil revenues and robust forecasts of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth have resulted in the European Union (EU) making the decision to decrease funding to the country.

The new EU Ambassador, Rene van Wes, said the amount of money will be less and the higher the GDP of Guyana, the less you will get.

He noted that the money has been fixed for the coming four years and that is less than it was before, and that reflects the progress that Guyana is making as a result of its oil revenues.

