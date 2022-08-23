Guyana confirms first case of monkeypox

Entornointeligente.com /

Guyana’s Health Min­is­ter Dr Frank An­tho­ny yes­ter­day con­firmed that the coun­try has record­ed its first case of mon­key­pox.

In an in­ter­view with the De­part­ment of Pub­lic In­for­ma­tion yes­ter­day af­ter­noon, the Health Min­is­ter said that the pa­tient is a male in his 50s from Re­gion Four, who has since been iso­lat­ed.

«They start de­vel­op­ing these signs and they came to the hos­pi­tal and be­cause the sys­tem was alert­ed, the doc­tors felt that ‘this looked like a sus­pect­ed case of mon­key­pox and they fol­lowed the pro­to­col that we have es­tab­lished, one of which is for us to take sam­ples and for them to run it in the lab to con­firm whether it’s mon­key­pox or not. So we’ve done that and we are now in a po­si­tion to con­firm that it is mon­key­pox,» he said.

An­tho­ny said the pa­tient had all the signs and symp­toms and PCR test­ing was used to con­firm the di­ag­no­sis.

The pa­tient is iso­lat­ed at the Ocean View In­fec­tious Dis­eases Hos­pi­tal and An­tho­ny said he is sta­ble and do­ing very well.

As pre­vi­ous­ly de­tailed by Guyana’s Health Min­istry, mon­key­pox caus­es pus-filled blis­ters that crust over and fall off. Af­ter ex­po­sure, it may be sev­er­al days to a few weeks be­fore de­vel­op­ing symp­toms. Ear­ly signs of mon­key­pox in­clude flu-like symp­toms like:

• Fever

• Chills

• Headache

• Mus­cle aches

• Fa­tigue

• Swollen lymph nodes

Af­ter a few days, a rash of­ten de­vel­ops. The rash be­gins as flat, red bumps, which can be painful. Those bumps turn in­to blis­ters, which fill with pus. Even­tu­al­ly, the blis­ters crust over and fall off — the whole process can last two to four weeks. Per­sons can al­so get sores in their mouth, vagi­na, or anus.

Not every­one with mon­key­pox de­vel­ops all of the symp­toms.

Cas­es of mon­key­pox have been con­firmed in Bar­ba­dos and Ja­maica. (Stabroeknews)

