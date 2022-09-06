Guyana Condemns Harassment Of Fisherfolk By Suriname

Entornointeligente.com /

Guyana has condemned the Surinamese government over the harassment of local fisherfolk including the failure to grant licences that had been agreed.

A statement from the Government of Guyana noted that the agreement for the licences had been clinched during a visit by President Irfaan Ali to Paramaribo.

The statement reflects an abrupt deterioration in ties between the two governments after congenial exchange visits by President Ali and Suriname’s President, Chandrikapersad Santokhi to each other’s countries.

There has also been a flurry of cross-border visits by ministers and an agreement for the building of a bridge over the Corentyne River.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

