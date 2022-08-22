Guyana authorities confirm first Monkeypox case

Entornointeligente.com /

Guyana’s first mon­key­pox case has been de­tect­ed, ac­cord­ing to a Se­nior Of­fi­cial at the Min­istry of Health.

The lo­cal health au­thor­i­ties were in­formed of the case on Mon­day.

Health Min­is­ter Dr. Frank An­tho­ny will pro­vide de­tails on the case in a record­ed state­ment to the pub­lic, ex­pect­ed to be is­sued some­time this af­ter­noon.

Mon­key­pox, ac­cord­ing to the WHO, is a virus trans­mit­ted to hu­mans from an­i­mals with symp­toms sim­i­lar to those ex­pe­ri­enced by small­pox pa­tients.

Source: https://news­room.gy/

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

