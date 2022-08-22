Guyana authorities confirm first Monkeypox case

Guyana’s first monkeypox case has been detected, according to a Senior Official at the Ministry of Health.
The local health authorities were informed of the case on Monday.
Health Minister Dr. Frank Anthony will provide details on the case in a recorded statement to the public, expected to be issued sometime this afternoon.
Monkeypox, according to the WHO, is a virus transmitted to humans from animals with symptoms similar to those experienced by smallpox patients.
