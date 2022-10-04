Gusty winds, heavy rainfall expected this week

Entornointeligente.com /

The National Emergency Management Organisation says that data show that October and November are usually the months of the hurricane season with record numbers of heavy rainfall and landslides in St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG).

NEMO made the point Monday night as it noted that the SVG Meteorological Services has indicated that sea conditions are expected to deteriorate as the country is expected to experience strong wind of up to 40 km/h from late Tuesday.

«A stronger tropical wave will approach the region on Wednesday and this could result in isolated thunderstorms activity and showers across St. Vincent and the Grenadines as the day progresses and continues into Thursday,» NEMO said.

Total rainfall accumulations of 2 to 3 inches are forecast up to 8 p.m. on Friday.

NEMO is urging residents to step up preparedness as soils are already saturated from the heavy rainfall over the past two weeks.

«Persons living in areas near rivers and streams are asked to be vigilant and be prepared to evacuate at short notice if it becomes necessary,» NEMO said.

«Residents of the red volcano hazard zone are asked to monitor the rivers and streams and avoid crossing them during heavy rainfall. Small craft operators, sea bathers and persons living in the coastal areas especially on the eastern coast should exercise caution and be prepared for rough seas and above normal swells especially Tuesday night into Wednesday.

«Residents are urged to keep listening to advisory from NEMO and the Meteorological Services as watches or warnings can also be issued at short notice.»

