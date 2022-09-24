Guns and ammunition seized in St Catherine, several men arrested

Entornointeligente.com /

Three illegal guns, several rounds of ammunition, and several men were arrested in separate incidents across the St Catherine South police division on Friday.

The police say the first weapon was recovered during a search of an open lot in a section of Christian Gardens in Portmore called Banga Gully about 10:48 a.m.

They say a team discovered a .45 semi-automatic pistol, make and serial numbers not visible, with a magazine containing seven live .45 cartridges.

One additional nine millimetre cartridge was also found inside a flower pot outside a shop, according to the police.

A total of nine men were taken into custody.

