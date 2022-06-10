Gunman killed during robbery at bar in Manchester

Entornointeligente.com /

A gunman was killed during a robbery at a bar in Berry Hill, Newport, Manchester last night.

He is 29-year-old Christopher Campbell, who lived in Myersville, St Elizabeth.

It is reported that patrons were at the bar when about 8:45 p.m. two men, one armed with a gun and the other with a knife, entered the establishment and proceeded to rob persons of money, cell phones, liquor and other items.

It is further reported that the robber who was armed with the gun proceeded to get more money from one of the victims and was stabbed in the chest.

The robbery victims managed to escape.

