Gun seized, man arrested in Spanish Town traffic stop

A man was arrested by the police in Spanish Town, St Catherine this morning following the seizure of an illegal gun during a traffic stop.

The police report that about 11:30 a team was on an operation in the Ellerslie Pen area when a Nissan Tiida motor car was signalled to stop.

The driver obeyed.

The police say the vehicle was searched and a loaded nine millimetre pistol was found inside the vehicle.

The driver was placed in custody on suspicion of illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

