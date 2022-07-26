Gun found in trunk of abandoned car in St Andrew

Entornointeligente.com /

The police are reporting the seizure of an illegal gun that was discovered in an abandoned car on Tarrant Drive in St Andrew.

No one was arrested in connection with the seizure, however the investigation continues.

The police report that a quick response team attached to its Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch conducted a snap raid in the community about 2:05 p.m. on Monday.

They say the team searched an abandoned Toyota Corolla motor car and found a Mac-11sub-machine gun loaded with ten 9mm rounds of ammunition.

The weapon was found in a pillow case in the trunk of the car, according to the police.

