Guinea Fowl a possible solution to Giant African Snails invasion

Guinea fowl may be one of the so­lu­tions when it comes to deal­ing with the on­slaught of the Gi­ant African Snail (GAS) in Trinidad and To­ba­go, which is be­ing se­ri­ous­ly con­sid­ered.

Guinea fowl orig­i­nate in Africa and are vo­ra­cious eaters that con­sume ticks, snails, slugs, snakes, small ro­dents and oth­er ver­min that lurk in the back yard.

One of the draw­backs of keep­ing Guinea fowl was the cost. One bird would usu­al­ly cost around $200. How­ev­er, that has changed in the last few months as the op­er­a­tors of the St Mary’s Hatch­ery Lim­it­ed at Moru­ga be­gan hatch­ing the birds lo­cal­ly, rather than im­port­ing eggs or birds.

Speak­ing with Guardian Me­dia, Op­er­a­tions Man­ag­er at St Mary’s Hatch­ery, Vi­jay Bhag­wat, re­vealed he op­er­ates the on­ly com­mer­cial Guinea fowl hatch­ery in this coun­try.

Bhag­wat said the Hatch­ery is now able to pro­duce 2,000 birds a month and re­tail each bird at $25. He said the birds have a dou­ble ben­e­fit in so far as they not on­ly serve as a form of pest con­trol, but al­so serve as an ex­cel­lent source of meat and eggs. He ex­plained they al­so are very low main­te­nance giv­en that 50-90 per­cent of their feed­ing cost is de­rived from for­ag­ing out in the open through­out yards and farms.

«They are very good for pest con­trol, so snails, slugs, ticks, snakes—pret­ty much any pest out there—they would con­trol it,» he said.

Ac­cord­ing to Vi­jay Bhag­wat, six Guinea fowl would be enough to rid an av­er­age yard of pests. This means there is no need to use harm­ful pes­ti­cides around peo­ple’s homes, which can en­dan­ger the health of both hu­mans and pets.

