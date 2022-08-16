Guinea Fowl a possible solution to Giant African Snails invasion

SHASTRI BOODAN
Guinea fowl may be one of the solutions when it comes to dealing with the onslaught of the Giant African Snail (GAS) in Trinidad and Tobago, which is being seriously considered.
Guinea fowl originate in Africa and are voracious eaters that consume ticks, snails, slugs, snakes, small rodents and other vermin that lurk in the back yard.
One of the drawbacks of keeping Guinea fowl was the cost. One bird would usually cost around $200. However, that has changed in the last few months as the operators of the St Mary’s Hatchery Limited at Moruga began hatching the birds locally, rather than importing eggs or birds.
Speaking with Guardian Media, Operations Manager at St Mary’s Hatchery, Vijay Bhagwat, revealed he operates the only commercial Guinea fowl hatchery in this country.
Bhagwat said the Hatchery is now able to produce 2,000 birds a month and retail each bird at $25. He said the birds have a double benefit in so far as they not only serve as a form of pest control, but also serve as an excellent source of meat and eggs. He explained they also are very low maintenance given that 50-90 percent of their feeding cost is derived from foraging out in the open throughout yards and farms.
«They are very good for pest control, so snails, slugs, ticks, snakes—pretty much any pest out there—they would control it,» he said.
According to Vijay Bhagwat, six Guinea fowl would be enough to rid an average yard of pests. This means there is no need to use harmful pesticides around people’s homes, which can endanger the health of both humans and pets.
