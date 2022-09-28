Guerra bangs in beavertrick in EFA Premier

Former USA-based T&T international Ataulla Guerra registered a beaver trick as La Horquetta XF mauled Barataria Ball Players 11-0 in the second match of an Ascension-sponsored Eastern Football Association (EFA) Premier Division Zonal League double-header at the Maloney Recreation Ground, Maloney on Sunday.
Jamal Creighton helped himself to two goals while Kadeem Corbin, Isaiah Lee, Tyrone Charles, Isaiah Garcia, and Caleb Sturge chipped in with one each for La Horquetta in the one-sided contest against Barataria Ball Players to move to nine points in six matches, nine adrift of leaders Malabar FC who suffered a second loss on the season, this time by default after they arrived late for their match against CG Poseidon at D’Abadie Recreation Ground.
Also on D’Abadie, SKHY FC won by default as well after scheduled opponents Creek FC did not have enough players to start their match at the set time.
In Sunday’s other match, Keron Clarke scored two, and Saleem Henry, and Sean Bonval the others for Maloney FC to beat Oropune FC 4-0 to share the second spot with CG Poseidon on 13 points from six matches each, two behind Bon Air FC.
Results
Sunday:
Maloney FC 4 (Keron Clarke 2, Saleem Henry, Sean Bonval) vs Oropune FC 0
La Horquetta XF 11 (Ataulla Guerra 4, Jamal Creighton 2, Kadeem Corbin, Isaiah Lee, Tyrone Charles, Isaiah Garcia, Caleb Sturge) vs Barataria Ball Players 0
CG Poseidon 3 vs Malabar FC 0 – by default
SHKY FC 3 vs Creek FC 0 – by default
Teams P W D L F A Pts
Malabar FC 8 6 0 2 34 16 18
Bon Air FC 6 5 0 1 34 10 15
Maloney Eagles FC 6 4 1 1 28 10 13
CG Poseidon 6 4 1 1 19 15 13
Terminix Lighting 8 3 1 4 35 26 10
La Horquetta XF 5 3 0 3 26 15 9
SKHY FC 7 3 0 4 16 13 9
Oropune FC 7 2 2 3 14 23 8
Creek FC 8 2 1 5 10 45 4
Barataria Ball Players 7 0 0 7 3 46 0
Upcoming matches:
Sunday, October 2:
Maloney FC vs Barataria Ball Players @ Maloney Rec. Grd, 7 pm
La Horquetta XF vs Malabar FC @ D’Abadie Rec. Grd, 6 pm
CG Poseidon vs Bon Air FC @ Bon Air Rec. Grd, 6 pm
SKHY FC vs Oropune FC @ Maloney Rec. Grd, 5 pm
