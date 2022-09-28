Guerra bangs in beavertrick in EFA Premier

Entornointeligente.com /

For­mer USA-based T&T in­ter­na­tion­al Ataulla Guer­ra reg­is­tered a beaver trick as La Hor­quet­ta XF mauled Barataria Ball Play­ers 11-0 in the sec­ond match of an As­cen­sion-spon­sored East­ern Foot­ball As­so­ci­a­tion (EFA) Pre­mier Di­vi­sion Zon­al League dou­ble-head­er at the Mal­oney Recre­ation Ground, Mal­oney on Sun­day.

Ja­mal Creighton helped him­self to two goals while Kadeem Corbin, Isa­iah Lee, Ty­rone Charles, Isa­iah Gar­cia, and Caleb Sturge chipped in with one each for La Hor­quet­ta in the one-sided con­test against Barataria Ball Play­ers to move to nine points in six match­es, nine adrift of lead­ers Mal­abar FC who suf­fered a sec­ond loss on the sea­son, this time by de­fault af­ter they ar­rived late for their match against CG Po­sei­don at D’Abadie Recre­ation Ground.

Al­so on D’Abadie, SKHY FC won by de­fault as well af­ter sched­uled op­po­nents Creek FC did not have enough play­ers to start their match at the set time.

In Sun­day’s oth­er match, Keron Clarke scored two, and Saleem Hen­ry, and Sean Bon­val the oth­ers for Mal­oney FC to beat Orop­une FC 4-0 to share the sec­ond spot with CG Po­sei­don on 13 points from six match­es each, two be­hind Bon Air FC.

Re­sults

Sun­day:

Mal­oney FC 4 (Keron Clarke 2, Saleem Hen­ry, Sean Bon­val) vs Orop­une FC 0

La Hor­quet­ta XF 11 (Ataulla Guer­ra 4, Ja­mal Creighton 2, Kadeem Corbin, Isa­iah Lee, Ty­rone Charles, Isa­iah Gar­cia, Caleb Sturge) vs Barataria Ball Play­ers 0

CG Po­sei­don 3 vs Mal­abar FC 0 – by de­fault

SHKY FC 3 vs Creek FC 0 – by de­fault

Teams P W D L F A Pts

Mal­abar FC 8 6 0 2 34 16 18

Bon Air FC 6 5 0 1 34 10 15

Mal­oney Ea­gles FC 6 4 1 1 28 10 13

CG Po­sei­don 6 4 1 1 19 15 13

Ter­minix Light­ing 8 3 1 4 35 26 10

La Hor­quet­ta XF 5 3 0 3 26 15 9

SKHY FC 7 3 0 4 16 13 9

Orop­une FC 7 2 2 3 14 23 8

Creek FC 8 2 1 5 10 45 4

Barataria Ball Play­ers 7 0 0 7 3 46 0

Up­com­ing match­es:

Sun­day, Oc­to­ber 2:

Mal­oney FC vs Barataria Ball Play­ers @ Mal­oney Rec. Grd, 7 pm

La Hor­quet­ta XF vs Mal­abar FC @ D’Abadie Rec. Grd, 6 pm

CG Po­sei­don vs Bon Air FC @ Bon Air Rec. Grd, 6 pm

SKHY FC vs Orop­une FC @ Mal­oney Rec. Grd, 5 pm

