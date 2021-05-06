Guardian Holdings Relists On JSE

Entornointeligente.com / Guardian Holdings has relisted on the Jamaica Stock Exchange after delisting seven years ago, this time making the listing by introduction, meaning no new shares were sold. The Trinidad and Tobago based company which is 29.99 per cent owned by NCB Financial Group, listed 232 million ordinary shares valued at $135 billion. It makes Guardian Holdings the third most valuable company on the stock exchange and pushes the value of the index to $1.88 trillion.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

Entornointeligente.com