 Guardian Holdings Relists On JSE » EntornoInteligente
6 mayo, 2021

Guardian Holdings Relists On JSE

1 min ago
1 min read
guardian_holdings_relists_on_jse.jpg
Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp

Entornointeligente.com / Guardian Holdings has relisted on the Jamaica Stock Exchange after delisting seven years ago, this time making the listing by introduction, meaning no new shares were sold.   The Trinidad and Tobago based company which is 29.99 per cent owned by NCB Financial Group, listed 232 million ordinary shares valued at $135 billion.   It makes Guardian Holdings the third most valuable company on the stock exchange and pushes the value of the index to $1.88 trillion.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

Entornointeligente.com

Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
URGENTE: Conoce aquí los Juguetes más vendidos de Amazon www.smart-reputation.com

Cafecito Informativo

Smart Reputation

Noticias de Boxeo

Boxeo Plus
Boxeo Plus
Repara tu reputación en Twitter con Smart Reputation
Repara tu reputación en Twitter con Smart Reputation

Adscoins

Smart Reputation

Smart Reputation
Smart Reputation