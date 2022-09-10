Guard and Emergency Branch celebrates 46 years

The Guard and Emergency Branch (GEB) of the Police Service celebrated 46 years as a unit yesterday.
A statement by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) said its blueprint changed on September 8th 1976 when the Guard and Emergency Branch came on the scene.
«Since then, the GEB, which is the premier unit of the TTPS for restoring public order, crowd control and riot suppression, forever left an indelible mark on policing operations,» the statement said.
It noted that from the suppression of the attempted coup in 1990 to the recent pockets of disturbances that pop up from time to time in the country, the GEB is always on hand to ensure the safety of citizens and property.
«But, while we see them in their stellar and splendour, it does not come without selflessness, sacrifice and self-subjugation. The rigours of daily, physical training and mental conditioning arguably puts a GEB officer in the enviable position of one of the elites. However, under the toughness and muscle concomitant with GEB officers, they are usually kind-hearted, down-to-earth, caring and committed law enforcement personnel, who just wants to see citizens safe and living in their truest potential.»
It noted that these attributes, according to head of the GEB, Senior Superintendent (Ag.) Earl Elie, can sometimes be confused for their «weaknesses» as the Branch’s police officers are faced with «difficult situations» in restoring peace while being «empathic and conscious» of the plight of citizens who ever so often are living through «hard times.»
He said this has reshaped the approach of the GEB which is now doing various «behind the scenes» work with communities in helping to bridge these gaps and aid citizens through obstacles, a softer way.
«We have been doing a lot of work on the social sides of policing, in terms of reaching out to schools, recently adopting three which have been very touching moments. We see the joy on these children’s faces when we outfitted them for school, purchasing school books and uniforms and helping with getting their school grounds prepared for the upcoming term,» Snr Supt (Ag.) Elie said.
He added, «You know, it is really a joy and satisfaction when you look at a face lighting up, a face of an unfortunate child where their eyes open wide and the smile on their face, when you give them something which we consider as a necessity but to them it is more than just that so that is a total joy.»
As the Branch approaches five decades, he urged the lawmen and women to «persevere despite what can sometimes be very daunting experiences.»
«To my officers, I know that within recent times we have been through difficulties and negative experiences on the job. From a professional point of view and comments from the public in terms of the GEB, and the action they would have taken, and I am sure that whatever you would have done, you would have done it with a good heart and I want you to know your efforts are well-appreciated by me, the Snr Supt, and by the Executive of the TTPS. Continue learning the job, continue educating yourselves and giving your time, concern, care and commitment to the public, in a professional and dynamic manner of course,» the team lead stressed.
