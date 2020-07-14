Guangdong beat Guangzhou for 25th straight win in CBA

Entornointeligente.com /

QINGDAO, China, July 14 (Xinhua) — Yi Jianlian scored 21 points in his comeback from injury as Guangdong Southeast Tigers mauled Guangzhou Loong Lions 121-99 in the 2019-20 Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) season on Tuesday afternoon.

Yi returned from a back injury after missing the past four games, while the feisty guard Xu Jie was also back in the lineup.

The nine-time title winners never trailed after the opening minutes, shooting 60 percent of their attempts to take a 16-point lead in the first period.

As Guangzhou continued to struggle on offense, Guangdong took the firm control by halftime leading 69-40, with Yi scoring 14 of his 21 points in the second quarter.

The advantage stretched to 38 points in the third quarter as both sides substituted freely.

Du Runwang and Wang Xinkai hit four 3-pointers apiece for Guangdong. Guangzhou’s Tian Yuheng hit a game-high 22 points.

Guangdong are eager to equal the longest winning streak of a single season they set in the 2014-15 season – 26 games.

They are scheduled to play against Guangsha on Thursday when Guangzhou will face Jiangsu. Enditem

