Guaico man, 33, not seen since Tuesday

The Po­lice Ser­vice seek­ing the ur­gent as­sis­tance of the pub­lic in lo­cat­ing 33-year-old, RE­NA­CO FIGUERA, of Robin­son Lane, Guaico, who was re­port­ed miss­ing to the San­gre Grande Po­lice Sta­tion, yes­ter­day, Fri­day 19 Au­gust 2022.

RE­NA­CO was last seen at 11 pm, on Tues­day 16 Au­gust 2022.

RE­NA­CO is of African de­scent, brown in com­plex­ion, 6 feet tall, with a slim build, and a short beard. He has a tat­too of a dol­lar sign on the right side of his neck.

He was last seen wear­ing a white vest, a pair of blue three-quar­ter pants, and a pair of white sneak­ers.

Any­one with in­for­ma­tion on the where­abouts of RE­NA­CO FIGUERA is asked to call the San­gre Grande Po­lice Sta­tion at 668-2444, or any po­lice sta­tion; or call 800-TIPS; or con­tact the po­lice hot­lines at 555, 999, 911; or share the in­for­ma­tion on the TTPS App.

