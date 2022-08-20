Guaico man, 33, not seen since Tuesday

The Police Service seeking the urgent assistance of the public in locating 33-year-old, RENACO FIGUERA, of Robinson Lane, Guaico, who was reported missing to the Sangre Grande Police Station, yesterday, Friday 19 August 2022.
RENACO was last seen at 11 pm, on Tuesday 16 August 2022.
RENACO is of African descent, brown in complexion, 6 feet tall, with a slim build, and a short beard. He has a tattoo of a dollar sign on the right side of his neck.
He was last seen wearing a white vest, a pair of blue three-quarter pants, and a pair of white sneakers.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of RENACO FIGUERA is asked to call the Sangre Grande Police Station at 668-2444, or any police station; or call 800-TIPS; or contact the police hotlines at 555, 999, 911; or share the information on the TTPS App.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian