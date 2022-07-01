Guadeloupe: Caribbean Games Kick-Off with Jamaica Predicting Success

Entornointeligente.com /

Christopher-Samuda – Advertisement – Guadeloupe (CNW/SANA)- The first Caribbean Games Guadeloupe 2022 kicked off at the René Serge Nabajoth-Abymes stadium with a ceremony that will leave everything ready for the first day of competitions today. Nearly 1,000 athletes will compete in swimming, 3×3 basketball, judo, athletics, netball, futsal and road cycling in 67 events, 32 in each gender and three mixed ones. Cuba will participate in 60 of those events, with judo and athletics as the main chances of winning medals in light of the country’s results in the I Junior Pan American Games of Cali-Valley 2021. President of the Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA) Christopher Samuda is predicting an «impressive» medal haul at the inaugural Caribbean Games which began in Guadeloupe on Wednesday and runs through to July 3. The seven-sport games will be confined to athletes under 23 years of age and it will include 18 countries.

«It is an Under-23 games and the Jamaica Olympic Association welcomes the games as yet another opportunity for our youth to excel on the regional stage. Our commitment to our youth impels us to invest in them in bridging their aspirations with the reality of success,» Samuda said.

He added: «Our management team led by Karen Anderson has been in place for over a year, as we believe that the delivery of a successful games and the welfare of our athletes will in a large measure depend on forward planning and efficiency and the knowledge base and effectiveness of management.

«We are forecasting a medal haul that will be impressive and we want to thank our athletes, coaches and administrators for their commitment and service to our nation.»

Jamaica will be participating in six sports – netball, swimming, basketball (3×3), track and field, judo and cycling. Futsal being the only sport that the country will not be contesting with the 33 athletes down to participate.

