GTTA stages ITTF Level 1 Certificate Coaches Workshop

The Grenada Table Tennis Association (GTTA) will host an International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Level 1 Certificate Coaches Workshop, from 29 August to 2 September 2022.

The workshop will be facilitated by former Venezuelan champion and Olympic Games competitor and now ITTF America Participation Officer, Luisana Perez.

Perez will also facilitate a 2-day training camp for Grenada’s top U11, U13, U15, U21 and senior players.

The GTTA believes these activities are very timely and in line with the Association’s main focus to rekindle national interest in the sport. The Association has developed a 5-year programme, which will provide table tennis boards to community centres and primary and secondary schools across Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

The GTTA is working with both the Ministry of Sports, the Grenada Olympic Committee and volunteers to ensure the provision of a table tennis board and a trained coach in each school is sustainable and monitored. Already, the GTTA has delivered table tennis boards to community centres in Gouyave, Birchgrove, and Harford Village.

Twenty-five coaches have been registered to participate in the upcoming one-week Level 1 Coaches Training Workshop.

During the current August holidays, dozens of students have participated in supervised programs facilitated in Gouyave by Ministry of Sports Coach, Rose Dinnah and in Birchgrove by Peter Joseph and Delbert Braveboy.

In addition, the Olympic Committee is supporting a GTTA elite training programme conducted by Coach Rose Dinnah and Anthony Benjamin for U13 and U15 players. The players participate in practical and theoretical sessions designed to give them a solid foundation to play the game and develop into good players.

