GTA hosts introductory Ministers’ meeting with American Airlines

The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) hosted an introductory meeting with the Minister for Economic Development, Planning, Tourism, ICT, Creative Economy, Agriculture and Lands, Fisheries & Cooperatives, the Honourable Lennox Andrews, and the Minister of Infrastructure and Physical Development, Public Utilities, Civil Aviation & Transportation the Honourable Dennis Cornwall, with the American Airlines Vice President of Sales for Florida, Latin America, the Caribbean and US Latin, Christine Valls.

The meeting was held to discuss strengthening the relationship between Grenada and American Airlines to ensure sustainability and continuous discourse.

«Tourism plays a very vital role in Grenada’s economy and steps to ensure its longevity must be taken.» Petra Roach, CEO of GTA stated, «The US market is Grenada’s top performing market and American Airlines has maintained connectivity between Grenada and the USA for 32 years and remains committed to the further development of that air bridge.»

VP of Sales Christine Valls remarked, «American Airlines has a long-standing relationship that is 32 years strong with Grenada. We currently operate 8 flights weekly with daily flights from Miami and once per week from Charlotte into Grenada, providing greater flexibility for our customers that want to travel to the US and beyond.» Valls continued, «American Airlines has plans to form a future schedule which offers more choices to travellers to discover what we already know, the beauty of Grenada and how welcoming their people are.»

Minister Andrews in his address noted that, «Tourism is among one of the 8 sectors that contribute similar amounts to the country’s GDP. Tourism has a strong link to multiple sectors namely Agriculture and the Creative Industries. Young people are encouraged to pursue creative arts, dance, music and filmmaking etc. and, in that regard, we are happy that American Airlines can provide access to international markets that our young creatives can explore.»

Minister Cornwall stated, «We want to go on record stating that we appreciate the valuable service that American Airlines has provided for 32 years. American Airlines not only brings visitors to our nation but they also aid in transporting our perishable goods like fish, soursop and other tangible products that are exported from Grenada to the USA.»

CEO Roach, in closing, stated, «American Airlines with its aggressive re-entry to the market is certainly ensuring that travel comes back. Ultimately most people get to Grenada by flying so we really appreciate your commitment to our island. The recent loads have been outstanding and have led us to a position where we are surpassing the benchmark numbers of 2019 for visitor arrivals in April, May and June 2022.»

