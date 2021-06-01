Growth & Jobs | Bioprist Group, UWI to boost medical education and tourism

Entornointeligente.com / The Bioprist Group, an organisation centred around pharmaceuticals and healthcare consumer products has entered into a memorandum of understanding with The University of the West Indies (UWI) to commit to the training of healthcare practitioners, and the development of medical tourism-related activities.

Bioprist intends to design, build, operate and promote ‘The Grand Ridge Med City’, which will be a healthcare and wellness-focused special economic zones project in Ironshore, Montego Bay. The campus will accommodate the Bioprist Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS), which will provide internationally accredited education and will be complemented by a teaching and research hospital providing healthcare services for local and international clients. The total start-up cost of the project is estimated to attract a spend of US$17 million, including the land and construction. Jamaica Promotion (JAMPRO) will be supporting the implementation of the project.

The UWI, Mona will engage BIMS to partner in developing and executing training programmes for health professionals. The university’s experience in medical education will be key in the project’s realisation. “The University of the West Indies has been training medical professionals from across the region since we established our medical school in 1948,” declared Professor Dale Webber, pro-vice-chancellor and principal, The University of the West Indies Mona. “We believe our decades of experience in medical education makes us a valuable partner to this venture with Bioprist Institute of Medical Sciences, and we look forward to beginning an exploratory collaboration that will lead to the expansion of medical education and medical tourism.”

Dr Guna Muppuri, president and CEO of the Bioprist Group, noted that the project has the potential to boost Jamaica’s standing globally as a location for medical education and medical tourism. He said, “The global market for medical education is strong and the market for medical tourism is also exhibiting excellent growth. This partnership between Bioprist and the UWI will substantially advance Jamaican medical education and medical tourism in the global market.”

President of JAMPRO Diane Edwards endorsed the emerging partnership between Bioprist and the UWI. She said, “This partnership has significant potential to transform medical education and medical tourism in western Jamaica, and can serve as a pathway to excellent jobs and economic advancement. JAMPRO is therefore pleased with the development of this project, and we stand ready to support this initiative, which is in line with our goals for strengthening the economy.”

