Griffith’s lawyers ask PM not to release FUL audit details

For­mer Po­lice Com­mis­sion­er Gary Grif­fith’s lawyers are seek­ing a High Court ju­di­cial re­view to quash the TTPS Firearms Users’ Li­cence au­dit re­port due to «fla­grant un­ac­cept­able breach­es of nat­ur­al jus­tice» to Grif­fith, as he wasn’t asked to re­spond to the re­port.

And the lawyers have writ­ten to Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th Row­ley, ask­ing him to «hold his hand» on lay­ing the re­port’s ex­ec­u­tive sum­ma­ry in Par­lia­ment – and to give writ­ten un­der­tak­ing on that by Fri­day, or they’d seek an in­junc­tion to re­strain Row­ley.

This was in­di­cat­ed in an Au­gust 29 let­ter to Row­ley from Grif­fith’s at­tor­neys Lar­ry Lal­la and Avory Sinanan SC.

Among points Lal­la al­so cit­ed was the Life Sport judge­ment: that a Fi­nance au­dit com­mit­tee breached the claimants’ right to nat­ur­al jus­tice in the prepa­ra­tion of their re­port be­cause of the com­mit­tee’s pro­ce­dur­al un­fair­ness in fail­ing to in­form claimants – be­fore re­port com­ple­tion – of ad­verse al­le­ga­tions/find­ings against them and al­low­ing them an op­por­tu­ni­ty to re­spond.

Lal­la al­so wrote the Po­lice Ser­vice Com­mis­sion (PolSC) on Au­gust 29, ask­ing the body not to take the con­tents of the re­port in­to ac­count in its con­sid­er­a­tion of Grif­fith’s ap­pli­ca­tion to be Po­lice Com­mis­sion­er, since he wasn’t giv­en an op­por­tu­ni­ty to re­spond to the re­port. If PolSc us­es the re­port, Grif­fith’s seek­ing a copy to re­spond to it.

The Firearm Users’ Li­cence (FULs) re­port in­volved an au­dit of the TTPS’ Firearms De­part­ment and its li­cens­ing regime, op­er­a­tions and port­fo­lio and the firearm users’ li­cences that had been legal­ly is­sued and dis­trib­uted in T&T. It was done by re­tired ACP Welling­ton Vir­gil, re­tired ACP Ray­mond Craig, re­tired In­spec­tor Lennard Charles and oth­ers.

Row­ley re­cent­ly said the au­dit re­port made for «very dis­turb­ing» and «very very trou­ble­some» read­ing and its ex­ec­u­tive sum­ma­ry will be laid in Par­lia­ment.

Grif­fith was Com­mis­sion­er from 2018-2021.

The last PolSC’s mer­it list – which Grif­fith topped – was with­drawn from Pres­i­dent’s House af­ter then-PolSC head Bliss Seep­er­sad re­ceived cer­tain in­for­ma­tion. Row­ley has said he gave that in­for­ma­tion.

Seep­er­sad then man­dat­ed re­tired Jus­tice Stan­ley John to ex­am­ine firearms users’ li­cence is­sues fol­low­ing a two-mem­ber team’s find­ings, which were pre­sent­ed to the Na­tion­al Se­cu­ri­ty Coun­cil, which Row­ley heads.

John’s re­port was sent to the PolSc and in turn, the TTPS, Di­rec­tor of Pub­lic Pros­e­cu­tions and Po­lice Com­plaints Au­thor­i­ty.

Grif­fith again ap­plied for the post of Com­mis­sion­er this year.

Lal­la’s Au­gust 29 let­ter to Row­ley list­ed – among 25 points – con­cerns with the ap­point­ment of the FULs au­dit team, the ba­sis on which they were se­lect­ed, terms of ref­er­ence and pro­ce­dure.

Lal­la said it was dis­turb­ing and trou­ble­some that team mem­bers at no time «act­ed fair­ly and ob­served the prin­ci­ples of nat­ur­al jus­tice to­wards Grif­fith by bring­ing to his at­ten­tion any ad­verse mat­ter/al­le­ga­tion that may have im­pact­ed on the dis­charge of his func­tion in the grant and is­suance of FUL and af­ford­ing him op­por­tu­ni­ty to re­spond.»

«Ac­cord­ing­ly, we have ad­vised Mr Grif­fith that the above-said fail­ures and omis­sions in the prepa­ra­tion of the au­dit re­port, giv­en what would have been his piv­otal role, as (Com­mis­sion­er) in the grant­i­ng of firearm li­cences, gives rise to a fun­da­men­tal and in­deed al­most ir­repara­ble flaw in the re­port since he had a right to fair­ness and nat­ur­al jus­tice and the right to be told of any find­ings/com­ments/ob­ser­va­tions ad­verse to his in­ter­ests and that he should have been af­ford­ed a fair op­por­tu­ni­ty to pro­vide in­for­ma­tion to the au­dit com­mit­tee to cor­rect/ con­tra­dict any such ad­verse find­ings/com­ments/ob­ser­va­tions.»

Lal­la said the re­port’s in­tegri­ty «stands se­ri­ous­ly com­pro­mised if not evis­cer­at­ed and is open to le­gal chal­lenge.»

He said if the re­port is taint­ed and open to chal­lenge, then any ex­ec­u­tive sum­ma­ry will like­wise suf­fer from the «same in­fir­mi­ty and ought not to be placed in the pub­lic do­main, through Par­lia­ment or oth­er­wise.»

He added that to per­mit an ex­ec­u­tive sum­ma­ry «of such a ques­tion­able re­port» to be dis­sem­i­nat­ed in pub­lic, es­pe­cial­ly un­der the cloak of par­lia­men­tary priv­i­lege, has the like­li­hood and po­ten­tial to do grave rep­u­ta­tion­al dam­age to Grif­fith.

There was no re­sponse from Prime Min­is­ter Row­ley or Com­mu­ni­ca­tion Min­is­ter Symon de No­bri­ga to queries yes­ter­day on the Au­gust 29 let­ter to Row­ley.

Lal­la cites PM’s com­ments on Grif­fith

Gary Grif­fith’s lawyer, Lar­ry Lal­la, has told Prime Min­is­ter Dr Kei­th Row­ley that from Row­ley’s com­ments at last Tues­day’s PNM meet­ing and based on a re­port pub­lished in an­oth­er pa­per pre­ced­ing that, the ob­vi­ous con­clu­sion is that the re­port con­tains sev­er­al neg­a­tive find­ings/com­ments/ob­ser­va­tions about the is­suance of firearm li­cences in the pe­ri­od pri­or to No­vem­ber 2021.

Lal­la not­ed that Grif­fith, who was CoP from 2018-Au­gust 2021 and be­ing the one re­spon­si­ble for is­sue of firearm li­cences dur­ing that pe­ri­od, would be the per­son most di­rect­ly and ad­verse­ly af­fect­ed by any neg­a­tive find­ings.

Al­so, Lal­la said those who heard Row­ley’s com­ments at last Tues­day’s PNM meet­ing «would rea­son­ably con­clude and be­lieve that your view that Mr Grif­fith’s se­lec­tion as Com­mis­sion­er be­ing ‘the biggest mis­take [you] had made in [your] life’, is di­rect­ly re­lat­ed to and has root, at least in part, in your view that the au­dit re­port makes ‘very, very trou­ble­some read­ing’.»

He said Grif­fith’s an­nounce­ment of seek­ing the CoP post and his «in­volve­ment with a po­lit­i­cal en­ti­ty op­posed to the Peo­ple’s Na­tion­al Move­ment,» tak­en to­geth­er with the com­ments, «may very well be sug­ges­tive of bad faith on your part in seek­ing to lay the Ex­ec­u­tive Sum­ma­ry of the taint­ed re­port in Par­lia­ment.»

Lal­la added, «‘Bad faith’ can in­deed vi­ti­ate your de­ci­sion to do so and Mr Grif­fith’s in­struc­tions are to raise that mat­ter in any le­gal pro­ceed­ings against you, if the same be­comes nec­es­sary.»

Based up­on le­gal ad­vice Grif­fith re­ceived, «that there have been fla­grant and un­ac­cept­able breach­es of nat­ur­al jus­tice and fair­ness in re­la­tion to him,» Lal­la said Grif­fith in­struct­ed them to «ap­proach the High Court, in an ap­pli­ca­tion for ju­di­cial re­view, to have the said re­port quashed and de­clared null, void and of no ef­fect.»

If the re­port/sum­ma­ry was laid in Par­lia­ment in the cir­cum­stances where Grif­fith hasn’t been af­ford­ed fair­ness and nat­ur­al jus­tice in prepa­ra­tion of the re­port, «such ac­tion would re­sult in an un­fair/ un­ac­cept­able/un­war­rant­ed and un­ten­able dam­age to Grif­fith’s pro­fes­sion­al rep­u­ta­tion and good name», Lal­la added.

There­fore, Lal­la said Row­ley was be­ing asked «to hold your hands» in lay­ing the au­dit re­port or any part (in­clud­ing ex­ec­u­tive sum­ma­ry) in Par­lia­ment, or oth­er­wise pub­lish­ing same, pend­ing de­ter­mi­na­tion of Grif­fith’s ap­pli­ca­tion for ju­di­cial re­view …. Ac­cord­ing­ly, we re­spect­ful­ly ask for your writ­ten un­der­tak­ing in this re­gard and that we re­ceive same by 4 pm on Sep­tem­ber 2nd 2022, fail­ing which our in­struc­tions are to seek in­junc­tive re­lief against you in con­junc­tion with Mr Grif­fith’s ap­pli­ca­tion for ju­di­cial re­view.»

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

