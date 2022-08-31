Griffith’s lawyers ask PM not to release FUL audit details

Former Police Commissioner Gary Griffith’s lawyers are seeking a High Court judicial review to quash the TTPS Firearms Users’ Licence audit report due to «flagrant unacceptable breaches of natural justice» to Griffith, as he wasn’t asked to respond to the report.
And the lawyers have written to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, asking him to «hold his hand» on laying the report’s executive summary in Parliament – and to give written undertaking on that by Friday, or they’d seek an injunction to restrain Rowley.
This was indicated in an August 29 letter to Rowley from Griffith’s attorneys Larry Lalla and Avory Sinanan SC.
Among points Lalla also cited was the Life Sport judgement: that a Finance audit committee breached the claimants’ right to natural justice in the preparation of their report because of the committee’s procedural unfairness in failing to inform claimants – before report completion – of adverse allegations/findings against them and allowing them an opportunity to respond.
Lalla also wrote the Police Service Commission (PolSC) on August 29, asking the body not to take the contents of the report into account in its consideration of Griffith’s application to be Police Commissioner, since he wasn’t given an opportunity to respond to the report. If PolSc uses the report, Griffith’s seeking a copy to respond to it.
The Firearm Users’ Licence (FULs) report involved an audit of the TTPS’ Firearms Department and its licensing regime, operations and portfolio and the firearm users’ licences that had been legally issued and distributed in T&T. It was done by retired ACP Wellington Virgil, retired ACP Raymond Craig, retired Inspector Lennard Charles and others.
Rowley recently said the audit report made for «very disturbing» and «very very troublesome» reading and its executive summary will be laid in Parliament.
Griffith was Commissioner from 2018-2021.
The last PolSC’s merit list – which Griffith topped – was withdrawn from President’s House after then-PolSC head Bliss Seepersad received certain information. Rowley has said he gave that information.
Seepersad then mandated retired Justice Stanley John to examine firearms users’ licence issues following a two-member team’s findings, which were presented to the National Security Council, which Rowley heads.
John’s report was sent to the PolSc and in turn, the TTPS, Director of Public Prosecutions and Police Complaints Authority.
Griffith again applied for the post of Commissioner this year.
Lalla’s August 29 letter to Rowley listed – among 25 points – concerns with the appointment of the FULs audit team, the basis on which they were selected, terms of reference and procedure.
Lalla said it was disturbing and troublesome that team members at no time «acted fairly and observed the principles of natural justice towards Griffith by bringing to his attention any adverse matter/allegation that may have impacted on the discharge of his function in the grant and issuance of FUL and affording him opportunity to respond.»
«Accordingly, we have advised Mr Griffith that the above-said failures and omissions in the preparation of the audit report, given what would have been his pivotal role, as (Commissioner) in the granting of firearm licences, gives rise to a fundamental and indeed almost irreparable flaw in the report since he had a right to fairness and natural justice and the right to be told of any findings/comments/observations adverse to his interests and that he should have been afforded a fair opportunity to provide information to the audit committee to correct/ contradict any such adverse findings/comments/observations.»
Lalla said the report’s integrity «stands seriously compromised if not eviscerated and is open to legal challenge.»
He said if the report is tainted and open to challenge, then any executive summary will likewise suffer from the «same infirmity and ought not to be placed in the public domain, through Parliament or otherwise.»
He added that to permit an executive summary «of such a questionable report» to be disseminated in public, especially under the cloak of parliamentary privilege, has the likelihood and potential to do grave reputational damage to Griffith.
There was no response from Prime Minister Rowley or Communication Minister Symon de Nobriga to queries yesterday on the August 29 letter to Rowley.
Lalla cites PM’s comments on Griffith
Gary Griffith’s lawyer, Larry Lalla, has told Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley that from Rowley’s comments at last Tuesday’s PNM meeting and based on a report published in another paper preceding that, the obvious conclusion is that the report contains several negative findings/comments/observations about the issuance of firearm licences in the period prior to November 2021.
Lalla noted that Griffith, who was CoP from 2018-August 2021 and being the one responsible for issue of firearm licences during that period, would be the person most directly and adversely affected by any negative findings.
Also, Lalla said those who heard Rowley’s comments at last Tuesday’s PNM meeting «would reasonably conclude and believe that your view that Mr Griffith’s selection as Commissioner being ‘the biggest mistake [you] had made in [your] life’, is directly related to and has root, at least in part, in your view that the audit report makes ‘very, very troublesome reading’.»
He said Griffith’s announcement of seeking the CoP post and his «involvement with a political entity opposed to the People’s National Movement,» taken together with the comments, «may very well be suggestive of bad faith on your part in seeking to lay the Executive Summary of the tainted report in Parliament.»
Lalla added, «‘Bad faith’ can indeed vitiate your decision to do so and Mr Griffith’s instructions are to raise that matter in any legal proceedings against you, if the same becomes necessary.»
Based upon legal advice Griffith received, «that there have been flagrant and unacceptable breaches of natural justice and fairness in relation to him,» Lalla said Griffith instructed them to «approach the High Court, in an application for judicial review, to have the said report quashed and declared null, void and of no effect.»
If the report/summary was laid in Parliament in the circumstances where Griffith hasn’t been afforded fairness and natural justice in preparation of the report, «such action would result in an unfair/ unacceptable/unwarranted and untenable damage to Griffith’s professional reputation and good name», Lalla added.
Therefore, Lalla said Rowley was being asked «to hold your hands» in laying the audit report or any part (including executive summary) in Parliament, or otherwise publishing same, pending determination of Griffith’s application for judicial review …. Accordingly, we respectfully ask for your written undertaking in this regard and that we receive same by 4 pm on September 2nd 2022, failing which our instructions are to seek injunctive relief against you in conjunction with Mr Griffith’s application for judicial review.»
