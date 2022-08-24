Griffith says minister harassed him for firearm approval to kill pigs

Former Police Commissioner Gary Griffith has called on Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to tell the country who is the government minister who sought to get Griffith to fast track approvals for firearms, for the minister to be able to kill pigs.
Griffith made the claim in response to Dr Rowley telling a public meeting in Belmont on Tuesday that his worst decision was in supporting Gary Griffith for the position of commissioner.
«You should tell the country who is the very senior government minister that harrassed me constantly to provide explosives for a friend in Tobago…to get explosives without an OSHA approval. Who was the person who harassed me to get special firearms for himself to kill pigs and his list of all his friends, long and distinguished, harassing me to get firearms fast-tracked for them?»
He added: «It’s ok when government officials have security to protect themselves but they want to get firearms fast-tracked. What I was doing is the ensure law-abiding citizens get firearms to protect themselves from criminals.»
He argued that under him the country saw the highest reduction in crime and that he put fear in criminals.
He said public trust and confidence was 14 per cent when he took the reins of the Police Service and that it move to 55 per cent.
«Eighty-nine per cent of the country wanted me to return as Commissioner of Police,» he said.
«You hoped Gary Griffith would be a puppet and take directions from your government. I had no intention to do so,» he said.
He argued that the government was one that once they couldn’t control you they would «try to destroy you».
