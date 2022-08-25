Griffith fires back at Rowley over CoP tenure

National Transformation Alliance leader Gary Griffth says Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s hatred for him was seen in Rowley’s comment at Tuesday’s People’s National Movement meeting in Belmont.
Griffith made the comment in an online video yesterday, in response to the PM’s claim that accepting the Police Service Commission’s choice of Griffith as the best choice for the Commissioner of Police post was the biggest mistake he had ever made in his life.
«No Keith Rowley, the biggest mistake in T&T’s 60 years was selecting you as Prime Minister and we’ll ensure that’s changed very soon,» Griffith said.
At the PNM meeting, Rowley revealed that his decision to give Griffith a chance as CoP was based on his belief that he should allow appointments of the best people the country had to offer for various roles, regardless of their political affiliations. This, he said, saw the appointments of former UNC ministers in various other roles.
On the appointment of Griffith, however, he said, «And that is why when the (Police Service) Commission said that Gary Griffith was the best person for the job as commissioner of police, I take responsibility for giving him a chance and ladies and gentlemen, that is the biggest mistake I have ever made.»
Noting that an audit of the Firearms Department of the T&T Police Service had just been completed, Rowley said it makes «very, very troublesome reading.»
But yesterday, Griffith, who was CoP from 2018 to August 2021, pointed to former PNM leader Patrick Manning’s comment on Rowley being «out of control» when he didn’t get his way and said, «That’s exactly what’s happening now.»
He said he got the highest points in 2018 for the CoP job and the Police Service Commission placed him fourth. He alleged Rowley might have hoped he’d have some malice against Opposition opponents, but unlike certain people he (Griffith) didn’t put politics before what is right for T&T.
He slammed a Government that he alleged «gave $42 million to a CoP» and «ordered him» to target political opponents.
Griffith detailed achievements under his tenure, including the «highest reduction in every violent crime in history,» cracking criminal elements, building trust and confidence in the TTPS and having had 89 per cent of the public wanting him back as commissioner – and asked if all that was Rowley’s mistake.
He said Rowley’s mistake was that he hoped Griffith would be a puppet and take Government instructions and he had no intention to do so during his tenure. Griffith asked if Rowley’s comments were a «dog whistle» (sic) so the PolSC wouldn’t put him as number one on the merit list at the end of its latest effort to appoint a new CoP.
He said Rowley’ using the TTPS Firearms Unit audit report as a justification for his statement was «the most comical thing I’ve ever heard.» He said Rowley should ask who is the «very senior minister» who he (Griffith) claimed «harassed him constantly to provide explosives for a friend in Tobago minus OSHA approval,» to also get special firearms for himself «to kill pigs» and a list of his «distinguished friends to get firearms fast-tracked» for them. But Griffith said he’d been ensuring law-abiding people got firearms to protect themselves from criminals.
He reiterated his claim of Rowley of «hand picking and «paying people big money» to do a report of «rum shop talk,» but said T&T didn’t buy it. He said three retired police officers were also unable to arrest one person for dealing with illegal firearms, yet Rowley had the «audacity» to talk about legal firearms being issued to people to protect themselves when murders were done by illegal firearms.
Griffith said T&T learned a lesson and a line was drawn and the country needed to decide who they want to serve the country – Rowley or Griffith.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian