Griffith: Biggest mistake T&T ever made was electing Rowley as PM

Po­lit­i­cal leader of the Na­tion­al Trans­for­ma­tion Al­liance Gary Grif­fith says the biggest mis­take T&T ever made was elect­ing Dr Kei­th Row­ley as its Prime Min­is­ter.

In a re­buff to Row­ley’s state­ment that his biggest mis­take was se­lect­ing Grif­fith as Com­mis­sion­er of Po­lice, Grif­fith said it was a show of Row­ley’s ha­tred to­wards him.

At a Peo­ple’s Na­tion­al Move­ment meet­ing in Bel­mont on Mon­day, Row­ley said he de­cid­ed to ap­point Grif­fith be­cause he be­lieved that he should al­low the best peo­ple in the coun­try to serve in the var­i­ous pub­lic of­fices re­gard­less of their po­lit­i­cal af­fil­i­a­tion. How­ev­er, Row­ley said he took re­spon­si­bil­i­ty for giv­ing Grif­fith a chance. He al­so men­tioned that the com­plet­ed au­dit of the Firearms De­part­ment of the Po­lice Ser­vice made for trou­ble­some read­ing.

But in a so­cial me­dia video to­day, Grif­fith said it was cit­i­zens who made the er­ror, which they will soon fix.

«No, Kei­th Row­ley, the biggest mis­take in Trinidad & To­ba­go’s 60 years was se­lect­ing you as Prime Min­is­ter of Trinidad & To­ba­go, and we will en­sure that is changed very soon,» Grif­fith said.

He re­called a com­ment from for­mer Prime Min­is­ter Patrick Man­ning that Row­ley gets «to­tal­ly out of con­trol» when he does not get his way. Grif­fith said this hap­pened af­ter he re­ject­ed Row­ley’s or­der to go af­ter po­lit­i­cal op­po­nents of the Gov­ern­ment.

Clar­i­fy­ing Row­ley’s se­lec­tion com­ment, Grif­fith said he scored the high­est in the Po­lice Ser­vice Com­mis­sion’s (PolSC) in­ter­view for re­cruit­ing a Com­mis­sion­er of Po­lice in 2018. De­spite the PolSC plac­ing Grif­fith fourth, he said Row­ley went out of his way to get him se­lect­ed.

«Was it the hope that I would have some type of mal­ice against the Op­po­si­tion and tar­get po­lit­i­cal op­po­nents? No Kei­th Row­ley.»

He said that, un­like some peo­ple, he does not put pol­i­tics be­fore what is right for the coun­try.

