Griffith: Biggest mistake T&T ever made was electing Rowley as PM

Political leader of the National Transformation Alliance Gary Griffith says the biggest mistake T&T ever made was electing Dr Keith Rowley as its Prime Minister.
In a rebuff to Rowley’s statement that his biggest mistake was selecting Griffith as Commissioner of Police, Griffith said it was a show of Rowley’s hatred towards him.
At a People’s National Movement meeting in Belmont on Monday, Rowley said he decided to appoint Griffith because he believed that he should allow the best people in the country to serve in the various public offices regardless of their political affiliation. However, Rowley said he took responsibility for giving Griffith a chance. He also mentioned that the completed audit of the Firearms Department of the Police Service made for troublesome reading.
But in a social media video today, Griffith said it was citizens who made the error, which they will soon fix.
«No, Keith Rowley, the biggest mistake in Trinidad & Tobago’s 60 years was selecting you as Prime Minister of Trinidad & Tobago, and we will ensure that is changed very soon,» Griffith said.
He recalled a comment from former Prime Minister Patrick Manning that Rowley gets «totally out of control» when he does not get his way. Griffith said this happened after he rejected Rowley’s order to go after political opponents of the Government.
Clarifying Rowley’s selection comment, Griffith said he scored the highest in the Police Service Commission’s (PolSC) interview for recruiting a Commissioner of Police in 2018. Despite the PolSC placing Griffith fourth, he said Rowley went out of his way to get him selected.
«Was it the hope that I would have some type of malice against the Opposition and target political opponents? No Keith Rowley.»
He said that, unlike some people, he does not put politics before what is right for the country.
